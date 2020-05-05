Global  

Bruno Fernandes explains his ‘warrior’ mentality at Man United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes believes that his “warrior” mentality will help him to be a big success at Manchester United. The Portugal international has made an instant impact at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in […]

