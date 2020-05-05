Bruno Fernandes explains his ‘warrior’ mentality at Man United

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Has Bruno Fernandes SAVED Manchester United’s Season! W&L



Well, what a weekend of football. Frank Lampard's Chelsea putting in a dominant performance against his former manager Carlo Ancelotti, as Everton slumped to a 4-0 defeat - with 18 year old wonderkid.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 17:47 Published 3 weeks ago Bruno Fernandes in profile



Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Premier League player of the month for February following an exceptional start to life at Manchester United. We take a look back at his career so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on March 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Bruno Fernandes explains how he is using Andres Iniesta as Man Utd inspiration Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running at Manchester United, but the Portuguese midfielder insists he is still striving to be more like Barcelona legend...

Daily Star 4 days ago



Bruno Fernandes opinion shared by Mourinho and Klopp before Man Utd transfer Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho both praised Bruno Fernandes publicly before Man Utd secured his big-money transfer from Sporting...

Daily Star 1 week ago





Tweets about this