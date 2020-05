Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Indian cricketers and their doppelgangers have made headlines over the years. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli have fans who look a lot like them and who groom and style themselves to look and act more like their more famous look-alikes. Now, meet Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger. 27-year-old Ram Bahadur. 👓 View full article