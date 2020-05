Teejhay Funakoshi Bobby Lashley dominates in Last Chance Gauntlet Match: Raw, May 4, 2020 https://t.co/nNuxpT9uc6 via @YouTube 3 hours ago Pro Wrestling Super Saiyan I can see it already Bobby Lashley dominates until the last entrance (who is probably gonna be AJ Styles) comes and wins #WWE #RAW @WWE 6 hours ago