PFA chief Gordon Taylor suggests Premier League may return after coronavirus pandemic… with matches NOT lasting 90 minutes

talkSPORT Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Premier League matches could be shorter than 90 minutes when football returns after the coronavirus pandemic, according to PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor. English top-flight football has been suspended since March 13 because of the ongoing crisis, but clubs remain committed to restarting the 2019/20 season and playing it to completion. A statement on Friday […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Grayslake Boy's Trip To See Everton Canceled, But There's A Pleasant Surprise

Grayslake Boy's Trip To See Everton Canceled, But There's A Pleasant Surprise 02:29

 Ten-year-old Max Hund and his dad, Chris, from Grayslake, won a trip to the U.K. to see Everton, their favorite team in the English Premier League. It was canceled due to coronavirus, but Everton star Mason Holgate invited them next year. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

