NEIL IRISH Dejan Lovren in Bill Gates swipe over 5G and Covid-19 conspiracy theory https://t.co/ztIK0cOFJl 1 hour ago IAM Platform Dejan Lovren in Bill Gates swipe over 5G and Covid-19 conspiracy theory READ MORE: https://t.co/I70ZIvl41D… https://t.co/QMCGN1cdCl 1 hour ago Daily Star Sport Dejan Lovren takes bizarre swipe at Bill Gates over 5G and coronavirus conspiracy theory 🔴 #LFC #coronavirus… https://t.co/b3XeGwmWPj 1 hour ago PJS193 RT @empireofthekop: Lovren's social media activity is getting weirder and weirder. He's calling out Bill Gates and supporting David Icke. W… 2 hours ago Pereira S Bockarie RT @RedHeadLFC: Dejan Lovren believes Coronavirus is a hoax and that Bill Gates is trying to kill us with vaccines 🤦🏼‍♂️ Respect lost https… 9 hours ago Liam Dawtry The fact that Dejan Lovren thinks Covid-19 is caused by 5G and appears to think Bill Gates is some sort of shape sh… https://t.co/8X1b2pJvE9 11 hours ago 🇲🇽Mando Calrissian🇲🇽 Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren reveals he’s a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist who sides with David Icke & not Bill Gates… https://t.co/1lr84v5V0G 12 hours ago Fiddy Been A Strange Day, First Dejan Lovren Has Been Awoken By David Icke, And Has Told Bill Gates He’s Onto Him, And Th… https://t.co/h6g27rWRRJ 13 hours ago