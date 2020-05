Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Rafael Cordeiro says Mike Tyson still has the speed and power of a 21-year-old as the legendary former world champion prepares to make a boxing comeback. Tyson sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world when he posted a video on his social media channels last Friday showcasing his frightening speed and power on the pads – […] 👓 View full article