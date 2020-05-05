Global  

Dominic Raab offers update on Premier League return plans at press briefing

Daily Star Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Dominic Raab offers update on Premier League return plans at press briefingUK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab fielded questions about the potential return of the Premier League, admitting no matches would be played until it is safe to do so
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Hugilll targets Premier League return

Hugilll targets Premier League return 00:22

 Jordan Hugill thinks his form is good enough to warrant a return to the Premier League.

