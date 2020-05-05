|
Dominic Raab offers update on Premier League return plans at press briefing
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab fielded questions about the potential return of the Premier League, admitting no matches would be played until it is safe to do so
State-backed hackers hit healthcare, say US and UK
Government-backed hackers are attacking healthcare and research institutions in an effort to steal valuable information about efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Britain and the United..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published
'Scientists will dictate return'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, answering questions from journalists in the government's daily briefing, insists medics and scientists will dictate when competitive football can return on a..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:00Published
