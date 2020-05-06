More rural net users than urban for 1st time

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () For the first time, India has more internet users in rural areas than in urban cities. The latest report by the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Nielsen showed rural India had 227 million active internet users, 10% more than urban India’s about 205 million, as of November 2019. The numbers were boosted by the cheapest internet connections in the world.
WALNUT CREEK, CA -- We all know the global COVID-19 pandemic is up-ending the rules of business and accelerating trend lines that were already unfurling beforehand. But exactly how do new media habits..