Lindsey Vonn is loving quality time with fiance PK Subban during lockdown Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

USA'S skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is finding new fun activities to keep herself and National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban busy during this Coronavirus-caused lockdown. On Tuesday, Olympic gold medal-winner Lindsey, 35, posted this picture (above) on social media as she washed her SUV, wearing a bikini. "Took an... USA'S skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is finding new fun activities to keep herself and National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban busy during this Coronavirus-caused lockdown. On Tuesday, Olympic gold medal-winner Lindsey, 35, posted this picture (above) on social media as she washed her SUV, wearing a bikini. "Took an 👓 View full article

