Liverpool FC ask for more time in pursuit of Timo Werner – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Liverpool FC have asked Timo Werner’s representatives for more time before deciding whether to make a formal offer to sign the German attacker this summer, according to reports in the British media. The Guardian is reporting that the Reds need to assess what impact the coronavirus hiatus will have on football in the coming weeks […]

The post Liverpool FC ask for more time in pursuit of Timo Werner – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
