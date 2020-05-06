Senior Pakistan players deliberately underperformed in 2009 series against New Zealand, claims Rana Naved-ul-Hasan
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () In a shocking disclosure, former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has claimed that several senior players "deliberately under-performed" during Pakistan's 2009 ODI series against New Zealand because they were against Younis Khan's captaincy.
