Senior Pakistan players deliberately underperformed in 2009 series against New Zealand, claims Rana Naved-ul-Hasan

Zee News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
In a shocking disclosure, former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has claimed that several senior players "deliberately under-performed" during Pakistan's 2009 ODI series against New Zealand because they were against Younis Khan's captaincy.
