Bundesliga will NOT return on May 15 with two-week quarantine period required, earliest return is May 22 Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The Bundesliga will be allowed to restart but NOT as early as May 15 due to quarantine requirements. According to The Athletic, the proposed May 15 date is too soon with every team forced to quarantine for two weeks before action resumes. This means the season can not get back under way until May 22 […] 👓 View full article

