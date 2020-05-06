Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christian Day: My MasterChef experience and cooking during lockdown

BBC Sport Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Ex-rugby union player and MasterChef contestant Christian Day shares some top tips for cooking during lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Couple get married on Facebook Live

Couple get married on Facebook Live 02:29

 A couple got married in their back garden while their guests watched on Facebook Live - and their dogs dressed as bridesmaids. Autumn Wood, 28, and Christian Miller, 28, obviously couldn't have the wedding they planned due to lockdown - so they came up with another way to tie the knot. The ceremony...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Muslim man in Hyderabad distributes food packets among needy across faiths [Video]

Muslim man in Hyderabad distributes food packets among needy across faiths

With nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister to contain the spread of the virus, the decision seems to be hitting hard the underprivileged section who is finding to difficult to have at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
Missing my domestic helper in Lockdown : Oneindia salutes these warriors on this Labour Day|Oneindia [Video]

Missing my domestic helper in Lockdown : Oneindia salutes these warriors on this Labour Day|Oneindia

As life under lockdown has changed completely, this video shows that how difficult can life be under lockdown with the domestic help who make our lives easier by helping us cooking our meals, cleaning..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this