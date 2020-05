Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Maruti Suzuki India will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the May 12, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing. "All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," Maruti Suzuki said.