Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham star Son Heung-min pictured with gun and wearing army gear while doing military service in South Korea during coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham star Son Heung-min pictured with gun and wearing army gear while doing military service in South Korea during coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Son Heung-min has been pictured carrying out his military service in South Korea. The Tottenham forward returned to his homeland last month to undergo mandatory four-week training. All men from South Korea must complete military service by the age of 28. Son, who reaches that age in July, earned exemption from the mandatory 21-month service […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: South Korea restarts professional sport

South Korea restarts professional sport 02:35

 South Korea restarts professional sport

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus pandemic forces South Florida resorts to change how they cater to guests [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic forces South Florida resorts to change how they cater to guests

As the conversation around reopening South Florida continues, Palm Beach County tourism leaders are working to make sure businesses are set up for success. The Boca Raton Resort & Club is known for..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:39Published
Baseball Season in South Korea Kicks Off with Socially Distant First Pitch [Video]

Baseball Season in South Korea Kicks Off with Socially Distant First Pitch

South Korea’s hitting social distancing out of the park. While dealing with the new normal, the country kicked off its baseball season with a crowdless stadium and a socially distant first pitch.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spurs star Son Heung-min pictured carrying gun while on military service

Spurs star Son Heung-min pictured carrying gun while on military serviceSon Heung-min is carrying out three weeks of mandatory military service in South Korea while the Premier League is on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak
Daily Star

News24.com | North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

North Korea fired multiple gunshots toward the South in the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul's...
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this