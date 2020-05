Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In a two-page letter to West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the Covid-19 response in the state is characterised by low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with lockdown violations. Bhalla said the problems have arisen due to ostracism of healthcare professionals and lack of quarantine facilities in the state. 👓 View full article