Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mason Bennett has apologised after a video emerged of the Derby forward saying ‘f***ing burn’ while passing Pride Park. The Rams forward, who joined Millwall on loan in January, has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this season. Last October, Bennett and his Derby teammate Tom Lawrence pleaded guilty to drink-driving after crashing […] 👓 View full article