Auditor: Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches

Seattle Times Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monday. Details about payments to Favre are included in an […]
News video: Brett Favre Received $1.1M In Welfare Funds For Speeches He Never Gave

Brett Favre Received $1.1M In Welfare Funds For Speeches He Never Gave 00:39

 A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monda. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Auditor: Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches

FOX Sports

Brett Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi...
Denver Post

