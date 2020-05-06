Auditor: Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monday. Details about payments to Favre are included in an […]
