One of Kashmir's most-wanted terrorists, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, was on Wednesday killed along with an aide in a five-hour gun battle with security forces at his native Baighpora in Pulwama district. The killing brought the curtain down on an eight-year run that saw him go from a mathematics teacher to a terror mastermind with a Rs 12-lakh bounty on his head.