'The Last Dance': Michael Jordan flirted with the idea of playing football instead of baseball in 1993

CBS Sports Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Jordan would have been a receiver, albeit one that wouldn't have gone over the middle
News video: Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' does not prove that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron

Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' does not prove that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron 01:47

 With the release of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' many people have come out and said that MJ is the greatest basketball player of all time. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that MJ's documentary does not change his stance on LeBron being the GOAT.

Son remembers unlikely star of 'The Last Dance' [Video]

Son remembers unlikely star of 'The Last Dance'

With almost no live sports over the past couple months, millions of people have tuned into "The Last Dance", a 10-part docu-series on Michael Jordan's final season with the Bulls. On Sunday night the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:24Published
Jason Whitlock: Being 'like Mike' isn't all it's cracked up to be [Video]

Jason Whitlock: Being 'like Mike' isn't all it's cracked up to be

Michael Jordan has received backlash from several people including Isiah Thomas and Charles Barkley since the premiere of his documentary 'The Last Dance.' Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that being..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:27Published

"The Last Dance" finally shows Michael Jordan's flaws — and that we can never get enough of the GOAT

The Last Dance finally shows Michael Jordan's flaws — and that we can never get enough of the GOAT“The Last Dance” risked being an infomercial for Michael Jordan’s greatness. Then Night Three took a look at his flaws — and his gambling.
FOX Sports

'The Last Dance': Michael Jordan cracking on a young Kobe Bryant for his one-on-one style is pretty ironic

'That little Laker boy's gonna take everybody one on one' Jordan says during 'The Last Dance'
CBS Sports

JamesNeophytou

James Neophytou Anyone else watching the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan documentary on @netflix, The Last Dance? It’s so good.… https://t.co/dB4blkNTNj 19 seconds ago

merlisa

Merlisa Stephen Colbert mocks ESPN for milking the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance. Hilarious. #NBA ESPN Orders… https://t.co/vc5zaUW3sf 53 seconds ago

BarriHoopsHype

Raúl Barrigón RT @AlexKennedyNBA: Sam Smith: "When Michael Jordan sucker-punched Will Perdue in practice, Will was practically crying and didn't fight ba… 20 minutes ago

LukeDieudonne11

Luke Dieudonné After learning that @MarcusRashford is watching The Last Dance during lockdown, you know 100% he's going to return… https://t.co/HlemlUt5gx 26 minutes ago

BeleniLorena

Lorena RT @stadiumgoods: Air Jordans are receiving a ton of love thanks to “The Last Dance,” but Michael Jordan wasn’t the only basketball player… 28 minutes ago

boywonder_01

Mr C 🙅🏿‍♂️ RT @nytimesmusic: One element in “The Last Dance,” the ESPN series about Michael Jordan's final season with the Bulls, has received near-un… 29 minutes ago

tylrmntg

🌸 LIL CHOPPED CHEESE 🌸 RT @vulture: This clip from ESPN's #TheLastDance provides a look at Michael Jordan's cold-eyed practice demeanor https://t.co/wEtHUwvdsX 41 minutes ago

vulture

Vulture This clip from ESPN's #TheLastDance provides a look at Michael Jordan's cold-eyed practice demeanor https://t.co/wEtHUwvdsX 54 minutes ago