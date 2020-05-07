Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Paul Ince believes that Paul Pogba has been shown up by Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United in January. The Portugal international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year. Fernandes has hit the ground […]



The post Paul Ince: What I really think of Paul Pogba at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

