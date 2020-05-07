Global  

'Infecting subjects may speed covid vaccine'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 7 May 2020
Such studies, which pose significant potential dangers to subjects, may be considered in dire situations and with certain disclosures and protections, a working group of the United Nations health agency said in a report posted Wednesday on its website.
