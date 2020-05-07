Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Competition: Belarusian Premier League Market: FC Slutsk win Odds: 23/20 @ Bet 365 Once again turning our attention to this weekend’s Belarusian Premier League fixtures, a high-flying FC Slutsk will be hoping to extend on their stellar run of form and widen their buffer at the top of the table when they host Energetyk-BGU on Friday […]



The post FC Slutsk 23/20 to beat Energetyk-BGU in Friday’s Belarusian Premier League contest appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

