FC Slutsk 23/20 to beat Energetyk-BGU in Friday’s Belarusian Premier League contest

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Competition: Belarusian Premier League Market: FC Slutsk win Odds: 23/20 @ Bet 365 Once again turning our attention to this weekend’s Belarusian Premier League fixtures, a high-flying FC Slutsk will be hoping to extend on their stellar run of form and widen their buffer at the top of the table when they host Energetyk-BGU on Friday […]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League transfer rumours from the media

Premier League transfer rumours from the media 01:16

 Kevin De Bruyne, Mesut Ozil and Joe Hart are the latest Premier League footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

