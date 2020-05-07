UFC star Conor McGregor accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s challenge to boxing match
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Conor McGregor seems ready to make a return to boxing after accepting Oscar De La Hoya’s challenge. De La Hoya, who retired from boxing in 2009, recently claimed he would be able to beat the UFC star inside two rounds. When asked what would happen if he boxed McGregor, he told the ‘State of Combat’ […]
