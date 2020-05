Recent related videos from verified sources Former NBA Executive Says Resuming Season Without Fans 'Most Likely' Scenario



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last Friday that the league was not in a position to resume the 2019-20 season, leaving fans guessing as to when they can expect games to return. Ed Desser, president.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:16 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources CFL's 2020 season likely to be wiped out, commissioner Randy Ambrosie says CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the most likely scenario for the league is a cancelled 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC.ca 3 hours ago



CFL commissioner: Canceling season most likely scenario OTTAWA (AP) — Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic....

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



