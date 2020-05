Recent related videos from verified sources Core crusher challenge: Can you beat Ronaldo?



Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is urging football fans to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic by attempting a core strength challenge. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:56 Published on April 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Cristiano Ronaldo 'grounded in Madeira' and can't return to Juventus training Cristiano Ronaldo is due back in Italy for Juventus training but is finding it difficult to fly due to travel restrictions in Spain

Daily Star 4 days ago



Cristiano Ronaldo unable to train with Juventus stars despite Italy return Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back in Italy but will not be allowed to return to Juventus training for at least 14 days after having to enter quarantine

Daily Star 2 days ago



