Chiefs to kick off 2020 season against Texans on Sept. 10 Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game.

