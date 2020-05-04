NFL 2020 schedule release: How to watch, stream every 'Monday Night Football' game, including first Vegas game



Recent related news from verified sources Giants scheduled to open 2020 season against Steelers on Monday Night Football In schedule released by the NFL, the Giants have one other Monday night game when they host the Bucs and Tom Brady on Nov. 2.

Newsday 2 hours ago



How to watch Monday Night Football Classics: The Packers-Seahawks Fail Mary game ESPN revisits one of the most confusing and chaotic endings to a game in NFL history, when "simultaneous possession" was added to the Packers’ lexicon.

ESPN 3 days ago



