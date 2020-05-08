The social media world reacts to the 2020 NFL schedule release



Recent related videos from verified sources A man's daily exercises have become social media hit



A man shares his daily exercise regime with 70,000 strangers despite lockdown rules - after videos of his walks became a surprise social media video hit.Tim Lindon, 41, runs the Facebook page for his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Facebook launches Quiet Mode



Facebook is introducing a new Quiet Mode. The social media platform announced on Thursday it is releasing a new feature called Quiet Mode, which temporarily mutes all notifications and allows users to.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this