Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A report from sports publication the Athletic, claims that League One and League Two of the football league will not conclude their campaigns. The EFL would then need to decide on what happens with promotion and relegation. The Premier League have big plans to restart the season 2019/20 in June, subject to medical advice. The […]



The post League One and League Two set to end campaigns appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article