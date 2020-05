Otis & Mandy Rose on his Money in the Bank win, their WrestleMania romance, and WrestleMania 3



OH YEEAAAH! After his stunning win of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase atop WWE headquarters, Otis sat down with our Charlotte Wilder, along with the love of his life, Mandy Rose, as the two..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 12:15 Published 2 days ago