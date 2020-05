Recent related videos from verified sources Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015



Porsche Motorsport looks back to 2015 - with works driver Patrick Long as narrator: Le Mans victory with the 919 Hybrid, Richard Lietz wins drivers' title in FIA WEC, Patrick Dempsey on the podium at.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:31 Published on April 13, 2020

Le Mans News: Corvette Racing withdraws from 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours
Corvette Racing has withdrawn its pair of GTE Pro class C8.Rs from the rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hour in September

Autosport 16 hours ago



The Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will not race at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans
Corvette Racing has withdrawn from the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, which has been postponed until September due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

MotorAuthority 16 hours ago



