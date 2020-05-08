Jason McIntyre's First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Eric Mangini believes a Tua VS Burrow matchup could yield mixed results 01:39 The 2020 NFL Schedule has been released, and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Week 13, pitting two top quarterback draft picks, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa against each other. Coach Eric Mangini tells Nick Wright and Kevin Widles what he expects from that matchup, plus Nick...