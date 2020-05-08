Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason McIntyre's First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1

FOX Sports Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Jason McIntyre's First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1After the schedule release last night, Jason McIntyre makes his week 1 Pro Football Picks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Eric Mangini believes a Tua VS Burrow matchup could yield mixed results

Eric Mangini believes a Tua VS Burrow matchup could yield mixed results 01:39

 The 2020 NFL Schedule has been released, and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Week 13, pitting two top quarterback draft picks, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa against each other. Coach Eric Mangini tells Nick Wright and Kevin Widles what he expects from that matchup, plus Nick...

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 NFL draft picks, future college football and more on this week's Press Pass! [Video]

2020 NFL draft picks, future college football and more on this week's Press Pass!

Get the latest in sports from local experts Jack Ebling, Doug Warren and Sean Bali as they go over the 2020 NFL draft picks, future college football and more!

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:12Published
Draft Special: Davion Taylor’s Improbable Journey To The NFL [Video]

Draft Special: Davion Taylor’s Improbable Journey To The NFL

Davion Taylor caught the attention of NFL teams by running the third-fastest 40 time in his position group. A two-sport athlete at the University of Colorado, Taylor attributes his impressive speed to..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 04:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Luge24

Luis Camazon Jason McIntyre’s First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1 https://t.co/JL8jDZjHMP 2 days ago

seeyabeU

Sienna Chestnut Jason McIntyre’s First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1 - FOX Sports https://t.co/RREY5QNAHV 2 days ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jason McIntyre's First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1 https://t.co/eK3NOjHSQc #sports #feedly 3 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Jason McIntyre's First 2020 Pro Football Picks: Week 1 - National Football League News - https://t.co/OKNap0TtkE https://t.co/3FilgwxOgd 3 days ago