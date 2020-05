Former NBA Executive Says Resuming Season Without Fans 'Most Likely' Scenario NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last Friday that the league was not in a position to resume the 2019-20 season, leaving fans guessing as to when they can expect games to return. Ed Desser, president..

Colin Cowherd: The NBA's potential return would lay the groundwork for other leagues to resume play



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently reiterated his desire for the NBA to return. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if the NBA were to come back, other leagues could follow suit and figure out how to best.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:42 Published on April 6, 2020