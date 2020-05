Sport24.co.za | TOUR TALES | When Polly's boys went 'zero to hero' Down Under Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Including a shoulder-brush with a livid Steve Waugh, *Rob Houwing* remembers witnessing SA's heroic finish to an otherwise stormy 2001/02 Australian tour. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this