Francis Ngannou: UFC 249 bruiser is the world’s hardest hitter who slept rough, trained with Mike Tyson and called out Tyson Fury

talkSPORT Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
In less than 300 seconds, Francis Ngannou demolished the remaining generation of UFC heavyweight stars who had outstayed their welcome in the octagon. The first to fall was former king Andrei Arlovski, in January 2017, who was lifted off his feet with an unorthodox counter uppercut which knocked him out cold. Former Strikeforce champion and […]
