Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus , making her the third White House staff member to be infected from Covid-19, a media report said on Saturday. The assistant, who works in a personal capacity for Ivanka, has not been around her in several weeks. She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution. 👓 View full article