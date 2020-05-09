Treat coronavirus like a Test match, register outright win: Anil Kumble to citizens
Saturday, 9 May 2020 () While India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, former Indian cricketer and former head coach Anil Kumble has described the coronavirus pandemic as a 'Test match' and asked the citizens to play it together and register outright win.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV Sunday to show New Yorkers how "easy" it is and said if he doesn't show up tomorrow it means he tested positive. Gavino Garay has more.
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) announced Thursday it sees ongoing robust sales of its coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test. The Salt Lake, Utah-based company... Proactive Investors Also reported by •CBS News •New Zealand Herald