Treat coronavirus like a Test match, register outright win: Anil Kumble to citizens

Zee News Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
While India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, former Indian cricketer and former head coach Anil Kumble has described the coronavirus pandemic as a 'Test match' and asked the citizens to play it together and register outright win.
