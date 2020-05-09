Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: NRL star Bryce Cartwright's wife hits out again in vaccination storm as more players speak up

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Bryce Cartwright's wife has hit out again after the NRL star was stood down for refusing to accept a flu shot ahead of the season restart on May 28, while more footy players have gone public with their support for people who don't...
