Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has donated an undisclosed amount to financially help 4,000 underprivileged people, including children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tendulkar made the donation to the Hi5 Foundation, a non-profit organisation based out of Mumbai.



