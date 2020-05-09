Global  

US World Cup winner Alex Morgan gives birth to first child

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
United States star Alex Morgan has given birth to her first child. Striker Morgan announced she was pregnant in October, just three months after helping the USA retain their Women’s World Cup title. The Orlando Pride player revealed she and husband Servando Carrasco, a former LA Galaxy midfielder, welcomed a girl, Charlie Elena Carrasco, into the world […]

