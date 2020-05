Recent related videos from verified sources Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Spanish Red Cross



Rafa Nadal is auctioning a shirt he wore when he won the 2019 French Open to raise money for the Spanish Red Cross' fight against the coronavirus. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:11 Published on April 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources French Open may be held without fans in 2020 The French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said Sunday.

ESPN 23 hours ago



French Open could be held without fans, say organisers The French Open, which was postponed to September from May due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, could be held without fans, the organisers of the claycourt...

Reuters 7 hours ago



