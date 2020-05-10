Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If there is a college football season, bowl industry leaders say there will be a postseason

USATODAY.com Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
If there is a college football season, the bowl industry says it collectively stands ready to hold a full postseason — whenever that might occur.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rutgers University Football Coach Ready For Virtual Off-Season [Video]

Rutgers University Football Coach Ready For Virtual Off-Season

The Rutgers University football coach is ready for the challenges of a virtual off-season with his players; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
NFL's winningest coach Don Shula dies at 90 [Video]

NFL's winningest coach Don Shula dies at 90

Don Shula, a masterly coach who won more National Football League games than anyone else and guided the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles and the only perfect season in league history, died on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Put questions about the college football season aside for preliminary SEC power rankings

With so many unknowns because of the coronavirus, it's unclear when the college football season will begin. But early SEC evaluation is possible.
USATODAY.com

Patchwork decisions throw wrinkle in college football plans

There 130 major college football teams, spread across 41 states and competing in 10 conferences, save for a handful of independents. The goal is to have all...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this