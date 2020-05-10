If there is a college football season, bowl industry leaders say there will be a postseason

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Rutgers University Football Coach Ready For Virtual Off-Season



The Rutgers University football coach is ready for the challenges of a virtual off-season with his players; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago NFL's winningest coach Don Shula dies at 90



Don Shula, a masterly coach who won more National Football League games than anyone else and guided the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles and the only perfect season in league history, died on.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Opinion: Put questions about the college football season aside for preliminary SEC power rankings With so many unknowns because of the coronavirus, it's unclear when the college football season will begin. But early SEC evaluation is possible.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Patchwork decisions throw wrinkle in college football plans There 130 major college football teams, spread across 41 states and competing in 10 conferences, save for a handful of independents. The goal is to have all...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this