Michael Ray Vines North Carolina's first antibody study enrolls thousands, reports results from Wake Forest Baptist Health https://t.co/ZLrPuFCFAI 4 hours ago

Joshua J RT @NEWS_MAKER: Very early results from NC coronavirus antibody study are in. Here’s what they show https://t.co/1UmuDuDDbu 7 hours ago

David Wyatt North Carolina's first antibody study enrolls thousands, reports results from Wake Forest Baptist Health https://t.co/5vpyd8QM2a 8 hours ago

prickledtoes @wemmbu @havocbots @Ben26782167 @kendallybrown @ShortingIsFun @elonmusk Evidence seems to suggest the virus was in… https://t.co/QE4JAiObhB 9 hours ago

Arthur Meyer @FartingPetunias @2pixelbutt @WSJ New national data set of MLB employees. https://t.co/Jzy47mxBoa 10 hours ago

James Miller @michael11041104 @boburk5 @RubinReport No. The MLB study that just came out is strong evidence that the virus is n… https://t.co/CQru6p3MJg 10 hours ago

Weapon X RT @HardballTalk: The results of the MLB coronavirus antibody study are in https://t.co/q7qqofT6XF 13 hours ago