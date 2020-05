Sweet Lou Monaco RT @OCHS_golfteam: @boltsgolf did this guy play in your JV tournament? https://t.co/EABGaLL1lv 4 minutes ago

OCHS Golf Team @boltsgolf did this guy play in your JV tournament? https://t.co/EABGaLL1lv 5 minutes ago

3 Man Front Here is the golfer: https://t.co/v1nbktl9oN 1 hour ago

Golfweek After becoming a pretty good traditional player, Griggs got bored with the game so he started playing with just his… https://t.co/tYc6EoGs4v 1 hour ago

Ted Fattal Using only a putter, man wins Arizona amateur golf event https://t.co/8LrcXgx5yJ 3 hours ago

Penni Peterson Watch: Using only a putter, man wins Arizona amateur event https://t.co/GWMXTwdqnd via @golfweek 3 hours ago

brenda carruthers Using only a putter, man wins Arizona amateur golf event https://t.co/VbTALXa7wn 4 hours ago