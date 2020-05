Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

For the first time ever, WWE held their Money in the Bank pay-per-view at their headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Titan Towers was the setting and superstars had to battle their way to the roof in order to get in the ring and climb the ladder to claim the elusive briefcase. AJ Styles and Aleister Black […] 👓 View full article