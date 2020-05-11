Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toyota's largest Hybrid SUV set for 2021 launch

IndiaTimes Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Toyota's largest Hybrid SUV, the Highlander, is to go on sale in European markets from early 2021, the company announced on Monday. Available exclusively with a full hybrid powertrain, the Highlander - together with the D-segment RAV4, the C-segment C-HR and the forthcoming B-segment Yaris Cross - is the newest addition to Toyota's European SUV model line-up.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrid Preview

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrid Preview 02:16

 From overland expeditions to family adventures, Land Rover has been designing vehicles with composure and capability at their heart for more than 71 years. For the last three decades, the Discovery family has combined contemporary SUV design, unrivalled versatility and advanced technology for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota Yaris Cross Design [Video]

Toyota Yaris Cross Design

Urban life presents particular challenges. When it comes to driving, it's an environment where motorists increasingly appreciate the robust, high-riding qualities of an SUV, but on a scale tailored to..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:04Published
Exploding body Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrid [Video]

Exploding body Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrid

From overland expeditions to family adventures, Land Rover has been designing vehicles with composure and capability at their heart for more than 71 years. For the last three decades, the Discovery..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 00:42Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yve_p_91

Yvonne Pohl RT @toyota_europe: #Toyota's largest #Hybrid #SUV, the #Highlander, is to go on sale throughout Western Europe! 👉 https://t.co/7X05Wiw6Yb h… 8 minutes ago

rohanyadavTOI

Rohan Yadav Toyota's largest Hybrid SUV set for 2021 launch https://t.co/NGPS0FCss3 https://t.co/6gAQXUH9bp 36 minutes ago

toyota_europe

Toyota Europe #Toyota's largest #Hybrid #SUV, the #Highlander, is to go on sale throughout Western Europe! 👉… https://t.co/7oGK9fGKDM 2 hours ago