Toyota's largest Hybrid SUV set for 2021 launch

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Toyota's largest Hybrid SUV, the Highlander, is to go on sale in European markets from early 2021, the company announced on Monday. Available exclusively with a full hybrid powertrain, the Highlander - together with the D-segment RAV4, the C-segment C-HR and the forthcoming B-segment Yaris Cross - is the newest addition to Toyota's European SUV model line-up. 👓 View full article

