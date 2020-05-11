Global  

Day 61 without sports ⚾: Revisiting Michael Jordan's baseball career with fresh eyes

USATODAY.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Baseball was Michael Jordan's first love. When he played in 1994, it was more than a vanity project: it was personal. Did he have big-league chance?
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Jordan's Other Ballgame

Jordan's Other Ballgame 01:46

 Michael Jordan's baseball detour will be featured on The Last Dance documentary Sunday night. Before Michael Jordan suited up for the Birmingham Barons, he had to go through some training in Chicago.

