India's Covid-19 count rises to 67,152: Health min

The Union Health Ministry on Monday appealed to the people not to panic but step out and get timely treatment if infected with coronavirus . So far, over 67,000 people have been hit by Covid-19. During a media briefing here, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, said, "We have to try together that whoever develops symptoms of Covid-19 should not hide, rather step out and get timely treatment."


