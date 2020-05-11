India's Covid-19 count rises to 67,152: Health min
Monday, 11 May 2020 () The Union Health Ministry on Monday appealed to the people not to panic but step out and get timely treatment if infected with coronavirus. So far, over 67,000 people have been hit by Covid-19. During a media briefing here, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, said, "We have to try together that whoever develops symptoms of Covid-19 should not hide, rather step out and get timely treatment."
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on the Covid-19 situation in India and said that India is prepared for the worst situation. “Recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, doubling rate for the last three days has been about 11 days,” the health minister said. Dr Vardhan also spoke on the...