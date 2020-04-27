Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League return: Play can resume June 1 behind closed doors, says U.K. government

CBS Sports Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The Premier League has been shut down since March
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1

UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 01:36

 UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 The decision to reopen Britain's top soccer division was revealed in a plan to lift the country's lockdown measures. The EPL would follow Germany's Bundesliga, who will become Europe's first league to return. According to ESPN, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

24 months until full PL stadiums allowed? [Video]

24 months until full PL stadiums allowed?

The Premier League could return behind closed doors soon but it could be up to two years until full stadiums are allowed in the top-flight, according to Professor Tim Spector from Kings College London.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
'Premier League still aiming for June return' [Video]

'Premier League still aiming for June return'

Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News has all the latest news as the Premier League eyes a possible return in June - with the matches behind closed doors and potentially to be held at neutral venues.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League football will not return in any capacity before June 1

Premier League football will not return in any capacity before June 1The UK Government have made a decision on the return of the 2019/20 Premier League season, prompting a reaction from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham fans
Football.london

Premier League clubs discuss curtailment of 2019/20 season for first time, says CEO Richard Masters

Richard Masters has revealed Premier League clubs held talks over curtailing the 2019/20 season for the first time on Monday. The Premier League chief executive...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Seattle TimesTamworth HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @CBSSportsSoccer: Premier League return: Play can resume June 1 behind closed doors, says U.K. government https://t.co/xsXfM7USbd 1 hour ago

alexfan590

Alex Seixeiro RT @Brendan_Dunlop: Mid June expectation for return of the Premier League. More than half of the 20 clubs are against playing out the rest… 1 hour ago

Brendan_Dunlop

Brendan Dunlop Mid June expectation for return of the Premier League. More than half of the 20 clubs are against playing out the r… https://t.co/eNt2W1Jumo 1 hour ago

Silowest

Silas Smith Great news! Now let’s get the ⁦@ChampionsLeague⁩ going again 🙏🏼 https://t.co/BHJ7nc59JJ 2 hours ago

JamieDeRosa

Jamie DeRosa Premier League return: Play can resume June 1 behind closed doors, says U.K. government https://t.co/IneinLU853 via @CBSSports 2 hours ago

CFL_News

CFL News Premier League return: Play can resume June 1 behind closed doors, says U.K. government https://t.co/cKIIkZG2FI via @CBSSports 3 hours ago

JohnAcko17

John Robert Atkins RT @SHEFFUTD_NR: 🚨breaking🚨 The premier league have been given the green light by the government to return to play in 1st June. Games must… 4 hours ago

dannyhall04

Danny Hall Why #sufc could yet play at Bramall Lane when the season resumes #twitterblades https://t.co/wdSRbd4o0E 4 hours ago